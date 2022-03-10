You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Oscar-Nominated Composer Alberto Iglesias On His Near Three-Decade Shorthand With Pedro Almodóvar – Crew Call Podcast

Alberto Iglesias
Alberto Iglesias Courtesy photo

Composer Alberto Iglesias returns to the Oscars for a fourth time and his fourth Original Score nomination with Parallel Mothers

Deadline

But this nom is more special than usual: This year’s marks the composer’s first with his longtime collaborator, Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar. Their partnership began  back in 1995 with The Flower of My Secret and has spanned 13 film projects.

Iglesias joined Deadline’s Crew Call podcast to discuss his sonic approach to the Penélope Cruz-Milena Smit switched-at-birth drama, his early roots with Almodóvar, and the recent Oscar controversy that is leaving his Score category out of the live telecast.

Iglesias’ previous original score Oscar nominations include 2006’s The Constant Gardner, 2008’s The Kite Runner, and 2012’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. 

Listen to our conversation below:

