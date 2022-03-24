Oscars: Academy Says Biggest Voting Turnout Globally & Across All Branches In History

Deadline

In a letter to members this morning Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson says the 94th Oscars have had the biggest voting turnout in Academy history.

Although PricewaterhouseCooopers, AMPAS’ longtime accounting firm, never releases specific results in terms of vote totals for winners and nominees, it does give Academy execs the info on turnout in terms of numbers of members, across 82 countries and 17 branches, who participated. There are currently 9,487 eligible voting members in the Academy. Final voting closed at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

Here is the letter:

Thank you once again for voting. This year—the 94th—we had the highest voting turnout in Academy history from our members in 82 countries! And bravo to all the filmmakers who inspired such passion.

Honor your fellow artists by tuning in on Oscars Sunday, March 27, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ABC. “Movie Lovers Unite” has been the theme of our show’s producers, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan. So come join! It all kicks off with “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ABC.

See you Sunday.

My very best,

Dawn