Deadline

After canceling the Governors Ball due to Covid concerns last year, the official post-Oscars celebration will be back in action, and that includes Gov Ball perennial Wolfgang Puck back to collaborate on the menu, this year joined by Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. The latter’s work blends influences from the African diaspora, global South ingredients and hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity and economic empowerment.

“Chef Wolfgang Puck and his masterful team raise the bar with each Governors Ball, and this year will be no different,” said Academy governor and Awards Committee chair Jennifer Todd. “We’re thrilled to welcome the extraordinary talents of Ghetto Gastro to the table. Together, Wolfgang and the Ghetto Gastro collective will create an inspired culinary experience for our Oscars guests.”

Governors Ball AMPAS

“Every year we look to find ways to keep things new, fresh and fun,” said Puck. “The Oscars Governors Ball is an event where food, fashion, culture, cinema and music collide. To celebrate this convergence, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Ghetto Gastro.”

The menu will feature new dishes from Wolfgang Puck Catering alongside such guest favorites as smoked salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones. Ghetto Gastro’s Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker will complement the offerings with their own action station in addition to several passed menu items throughout the night.

“At Ghetto Gastro, we have a saying, ‘We only layer flavors’ [W.O.L.F.], so we feel it’s only right that we collaborate with the great Wolfgang Puck to create an Oscars Governors Ball unlike any before. Wolf Gang activity,” said Gray, co-founder of Ghetto Gastro.

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that breaks boundaries and brings a new flavor to the Oscars Governors Ball,” said show producer Will Packer. “The Ghetto Gastro Collective, Wolfgang Puck and Academy teams embraced this dope alliance, which is all about uniting people in a true celebration of film and food.”

AMPAS

In other Oscar show news today, Packer announced his production team which includes a mix of veterans and newcomers to the show. Among the vets are 20-year-plus Oscar fixture Rob Paine as Supervising Producer, Lighting Designer Robert Dickinson returning for his 33rd Academy Awards, Talent Producer Taryn Hurd back for her ninth consecutive year, Head Writer Jon Macks in his 25th Oscar telecast, writer Dave Boone for his 12th, and writing team members from past shows including Mitch Marchand, Agathe Panaretos and Chuck Sklar.

Newcomers to the writing duties are Dana Eagle, Suli McCullough and Danielle Schneider. Additionally Emmy- and Grammy-nominated musician Adam Blackstone who most recently was Musical Director for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, will as Music Director.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT on March 27, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.