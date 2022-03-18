Oscar Street Closures Set For Red Carpet, Telecast, More – Here Are The Maps

It’s that time of year again — when Hollywood residents, tourists and businesses must get ready for disruptions. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles have released the street and sidewalk closures for Oscar week and the in-person 94th annual Academy Awards on March 27.

See the day-by-day closures here.

As construction begins on press risers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet, all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. More closures will take effect the week of March 20-27.

MTA will begin re-routing bus traffic and subway trains will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly-scheduled train on Saturday, March 26, until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. Monday, March 28.

As was once usual, the Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland, with Covid protocols more relaxed this year. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the ceremony, with most of the presenters announced. Will Packer is producing the Oscarcast for the first time. Here’s a reminder about the Oscar nominees, led by The Power of the Dog and Dune.

