Oscar Presenters: Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock & Yuh-Jung Youn

Oscarcast producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have opened the envelope on the first batch of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards. And the Oscar-presenter job goes to … Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Yellowstone’s Costner, The Batman’s Kravitz, House of Gucci’s Gaga, Birds of Prey‘s Perez, Fargo’s Rock and Minari‘s Youn make up the first group of announced presenters. The producers will announce more talent joining the show in the coming weeks. The show traditionally brings back the previous year’s winners to present Best Actress and Best Actor.

The Power of the Dog leads the field with 10 nominations coming into this month’s Oscar show, and Dune is next with 10.

As Hollywood gears up for its Big Night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its marquee event have been in the news for other reasons lately. The group has drawn backlash over its plan to pre-tape eight categories and splice them into the show and also for its Covid protocols.

ABC will air the 94th annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and in 200-plus territories around the world.