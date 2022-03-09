Oscar Best Picture Nominees: How To Watch Them In Theaters And On Streaming Services – Update

UPDATED: While it’s always best to see a film in a movie theater — especially one that’s singled out as one of the year’s best pictures — as we enter the home stretch, more of this year’s Oscar-nominated pictures are dropping theater counts and moving to streaming services.

Below is a sampling of where you can watch all 10 films that will compete for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards. The list has been updated to include post-nom adjustments in theater counts and streaming debut dates.

Belfast: In 523 theaters; Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

The Power of the Dog: Netflix only

West Side Story: In 165 theaters, on Disney+ and HBO Max

Dune: In 76 theaters; returning to HBO Max on March 10

Licorice Pizza: In 211 theaters; $19.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play

CODA: Apple TV+ only

King Richard: In 53 theaters; debuts on HBO Max March 24

Don’t Look Up: Only on Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Apple TV+

Nightmare Alley: In 250 theaters; on HBO Max & Hulu

Drive My Car: 127 theaters; also on HBO Max