Michael Patrick Jann To Direct Western Horror Film ‘Organ Trail’ For Paramount Pictures; Olivia Applegate, Clé Bennett, Sam Trammell & More To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Patrick Jann has been tapped to direct the Western horror film Organ Trail for Paramount Pictures, with Olivia Applegate (Love and Death), Clé Bennett (The Man in the High Castle), Zoé De Grand Maison (Riverdale), Nicholas Logan (Dopesick), Sam Trammell (True Blood) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark) signing on to star.

The film written by Meg Turner finds a young Abigale Archer friendless and alone in a brutal Montana winter during the 1870s—fighting for survival and to retrieve her one earthly possession, her family’s horse, from a gang of bloodthirsty bandits. Jann will produce alongside David Codron.

Jann is a writer, director and producer who began his career as a member of the sketch comedy group The State, then co-creating the MTV show of the same name. He served as an executive producer and director for the series Reno 911!, also exec producing Flight of the Conchords and Little Britain for HBO, and directing episodes of Wayne for Amazon and Daybreak for Netflix. Jann is best known on the film side for directing the cult-classic beauty mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Applegate will next be seen in the HBO Max miniseries Love and Death. She’s previously appeared in series including Driven, Dirty John and Euphoria, as well as films including The Beta Test, Song to Song and Krisha. Bennett has recently appeared in series including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Man in the High Castle, and has also been seen on the TV side in The Tick, Private Eyes, Homeland and Heroes Reborn. Notable film credits include Lucky Day, Jigsaw and Borealis.

Maison’s credits include Riverdale, Wayne and Orphan Black. Logan recently appeared on Hulu’s Dopesick and has also featured in series including Creepshow, Watchmen, Queen of the South and Hap and Leonard, as well as such films as I Care a Lot and Instant Family.

Trammell’s film credits include Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, Imperium, The Fault in Our Stars and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. His TV credits include Generation, The Order, Reckoning, Homeland, This Is Us and True Blood. Dukes plays Special Agent Maya Miller on Netflix’s Ozark and has also featured in series including Jessica Jones and New Amsterdam.

Jann is represented by CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Applegate by AFA Prime Talent Media and Global Artists Agency; Bennett by Hyperion and Mosaic; Maison by Innovative Artists and Cultivate Entertainment; Logan by Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Trammell by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Mark S. Temple; and Dukes by Innovative Artists and Schachter Entertainment.