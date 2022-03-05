‘Ordinary Joe’ Co-Creator Says He “Couldn’t Be More Proud” Of Series Upon NBC Cancellation

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Despite the many lives of Joe Kimbreu, this timeline does not have another season of Ordinary Joe in store. On Friday, Deadline learned exclusively that the NBC series would not be moving forward for Season 2. With the cancellation sinking in, the creative team behind Ordinary Joe, including co-creator Garrett Lerner, reflected on the series.

“Just got official word that there will be no season two of #OrdinaryJoe,” tweeted Lerner Friday afternoon. “Couldn’t be more proud of the writers, actors, the directors and the uber talented craftsmen and women who all came together as a family and made a truly beautiful show. Thank you all.”

Ordinary Joe comes from Russel Friend, Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner.Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character, played by Jimmy Wolk, after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

The series also featured Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnett, John Gluck, David Warshofsky and Ann Ramsay.

The project, which co-starred Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, was a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

