‘Ordinary Joe’ Canceled By NBC After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: NBC will not be moving forward with a second season of Ordinary Joe, starring Jimmy Wolk, sources tell Deadline. The news comes a little over a month after the Season 1 finale of the drama from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner.

The news is not surprising. The Sliding Door-themed series did not perform well, ranking as NBC’s lowest-rated drama of the season.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

The project, which co-starred Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, was a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.