‘Oppenheimer’: Jason Clarke Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Tentpole At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his highly-anticipated HBO series Winning Time set to bow on Sunday, Jason Clarke is already lining up his next major project as he is the latest top talent to join Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer. The A-list ensemble already includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, who is set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima. Details behind who Clarke will be playing are unknown at this time.

Universal had no comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North America. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Production is currently under way.

Clarke can be seen next playing Los Angeles Lakers Legend Jerry West in HBO’s new series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which premieres on Sunday. Some of his recent feature film credits include Silk Road and Pet Sematary. He is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.