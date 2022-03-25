‘Only Murders In The Building’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Skip to main content
Hulu announced today that its comedy series Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, will return for its second season on June 28.

The acclaimed series’ first season introduced viewers to Mabel Mora (Gomez), struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short) and semi-retired TV actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), three strangers who came to bond over their obsession with true crime. After a suspicious death in their New York apartment building, the Arconia, the neighbors decide to start their own podcast about their investigation of the death, which the police ruled a suicide.

Season 2 picks up with the trio following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), as they race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue—the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Only Murders in the Building debuted on Hulu last August and was renewed for a second season the following month. The series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking), who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Check out a promo teasing Only Murders‘ return, featuring Gomez, Short and Martin, above.

