‘One Piece’: Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino & Aidan Scott Among 6 Cast In Netflix Live-Action Series

Netflix continues to round out the cast of its upcoming One Piece live-action series, adding Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Aidan Scott (Action Point), Jeff Ward (Hacks), McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) and Vincent Regan (Troy). They join Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar. The 10-episode series comes from Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha.

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King. Writers Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Davies will play Koby. Paulino takes on Alvida, Scott will portray Helmeppo. Ward takes on Buggy. Belcher will play Arlong. Regan plays Garp.