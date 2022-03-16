Omar Chaparro To Headline English-Language Comedy Series ‘Coyotes M.C.’ From Moxie 88

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican star Omar Chaparro (How To Be a Latin Lover, Detective Pikachu) is set to lead and produce the English-language TV comedy/action series Coyotes M.C. from Moxie 88. The project is currently being pitched to streamers/buyers.

Chaparro portrays a business ethics professor whose life is upended when he is called to step in for his father, the infamous Latino criminal biker gang leader Los Coyotes MC.

Moxie 88 co-founders Eugenio Villamar and Dan Carrillo Levy created Coyotes M.C. as a star vehicle for Chaparro’s first English-language TV series and currently holds the rights to the project.

Carrillo Levy and Villamar will act as executive producers, writers, and creators on the show. Chaparro and Jay Weisleder will serve as executive producers. Moxie 88’s VP of Development, Eugenia Esponda, will serve as a co-executive producer.

Chaparro currently holds the record as the highest-grossing actor in the Mexican box office, starring in some of Mexico’s highest-earning films in history. He most recently starred in Detective Pikachu opposite Ryan Reynolds, Pantelion Films’ No Manches Frida and its sequel, How To Be A Latin Lover and Overboard alongside Eugenio Derbez, and Show Dogs.

Chaparro also hosted the first two seasons of The Masked Singer Mexico which aired via Univision domestically.

He is repped by Talent on the Road Management.

Carrillo Levy and Villamar’s projects in development include The Demon, an original Latino superhero franchise penned by the duo, based on the IP and character of legendary Mexican wrestler Blue Demon.

They are repped by CAA and Inclusion.