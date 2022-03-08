Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Paramount Players Merged Under Studio Co-Heads Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek; Jeremy Kramer Departs
Read the full story

Olivier Award Nominations: West End ‘Cabaret’ With Eddie Redmayne Leads 2022 Roster – Complete List

Cabaret
Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in "Cabaret" Marc Brenner

The West End production of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne leads the roster of 2022 Olivier Awards nominations released Tuesday, with the musical revival scoring 11 nominations.

Winners will be announced April 10 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, marking the first in-person ceremony for the Oliviers since Covid hit two years ago.

See the complete list of nominations below.

In addition to Redmayne, who was nominated in the Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as the Emcee, Cabaret was nominated for Best Musical Revival, as well as nods for actors Jessie Buckley, Liza Sadovy and Elliot Levey. Also nominated were the revival’s costume and scenic designs, sound design, choreography and lighting.

Related Story

Olivier Awards Canceled; Plan To Reveal, Honor Winners In Works

Sutton Foster, currently co-starring with Hugh Jackman in Broadway’s The Music Man, earned a Best Actress in a Musical nomination for her portrayal of Reno Sweeney in the West End revival of Anything Goes.

The complete list of nominations follows:

Best Actress

Lily Allen, for 2:22 A Ghost Story
Sheila Atim, for Constellations
Emma Corrin, for Anna X
Cush Jumbo, for Hamlet

Best Actor

Hiran Abeysekera, for Life of Pi
Ben Daniels, for The Normal Heart
Omari Douglas, for Constellations
Charles Edwards, for Best of Enemies

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

7 actors who play the Tiger, for Life of Pi
Dino Fetscher, for The Normal Heart
Nathaniel Parker, for The Mirror and the Light
Danny Lee Wynter, for The Normal Heart

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Tori Burgess, for Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
Liz Carr, for The Normal Heart
Christina Gordon, for Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
Akiya Henry, for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Musical

Olly Dobson, for Back to the Future the Musical
Arinzé Kene, for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Robert Lindsay, for Anything Goes
Eddie Redmayne, for Cabaret

Best Actress in a Musical

Jessie Buckley, for Cabaret
Sutton Foster, for Anything Goes
Beverley Knight, for The Drifters Girl
Stephanie McKeon, for Frozen

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Gabrielle Brooks, for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, for Cinderella
Carly Mercedes Dyer, for Anything Goes
Liza Sadovy, for Cabaret

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Clive Carter, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Hugh Coles, for Back to the Future the Musical
Elliot Levey, for Cabaret
Gary Wilmot, for Anything Goes

Best Costume Design

Jon Morrell, for Anything Goes
Christopher Oram, for Frozen
Tom Scutt, for Cabaret
Catherine Zuber, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Sound Design

Ian Dickinson, for 2:22 A Ghost Story
Carolyn Downing, for Life of Pi
Nick Lidster, for Cabaret
Gareth Owen, for Back to the Future the Musical

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher (Orchestrations), for Anything Goes
Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Score), and Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook (Orchestrations) for Back to the Future the Musical
Simon Hale (Orchestrations), for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Andrew T Mackay (Score), for Life of Pi

Best Theatre Choreographer

Finn Caldwell, for Life of Pi
Julia Cheng, for Cabaret
Kathleen Marshall, for Anything Goes
Sonya Tayeh, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Best Set Design

Tim Hatley (Design) and Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppets), for Life of Pi
Tim Hatley (Design) and Finn Ross (Video Design), for Back to the Future the Musical
Derek McLane, for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tom Scutt, for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin, for Frozen
Isabella Byrd, for Cabaret
Tim Lutkin, for Back to the Future the Musical
Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding, for Life of Pi

Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall, for Cabaret
Michael Longhurst, for Constellations
Kathleen Marshall, for Anything Goes
Max Webster, for Life of Pi

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

The Choir of Man
Pantoland
Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)
The Shark Is Broken

Best Revival

A Number
Constellations
The Normal Heart
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Musical Revival

Anything Goes
Cabaret
Spring Awakening

Best New Play

2:22 A Ghost Story
Best of Enemies
Cruise
Life of Pi

Best New Musical

Back to the Future the Musical
The Drifters Girl
Frozen
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Christine Rice, for her performance in 4/4 at Royal Opera House
takis, for set and costume design of English National Opera’s HMS Pinafore
Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, for Bajazet at Royal Opera House

Best New Opera Production

Bajazet at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House
The Cunning Little Vixen, English National Opera
Jenůfa, Royal Opera House
Theodora, Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Acosta Danza, for De Punta a Cabo in 100% Cuban at Sadler’s Wells
Dancers, for NDT2 Tour at Sadler’s Wells
Arielle Smith, for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet
Edward Watson, for his performance in The Dante Project at Royal Opera House

Best New Dance Production

Draw From Within, Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells
Revisor, Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells
Transverse Orientation, Dance Umbrella and Sadler’s Wells at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

10 Nights at Bush Theatre
Folk at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre
Old Bridge at Bush Theatre
A Place For We at Park Theatre

Best Family Show

Billionaire Boy
Dragons and Mythical Beasts
What the Ladybird Heard
Wolf Witch Giant Fairy

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad