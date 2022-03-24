‘The Cube’ Producer Objective Media Group America Promotes Jilly Pearce & Michael Beilinson

EXCLUSIVE: Objective Media Group America, the company behind series including HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas and TBS’ The Cube, has made a number of promotions in its leadership team.

The All3Media-backed company has promoted Jilly Pearce to President of the company with Michael Beilinson upped to SVP, Development. Pearce was previously EVP of the producer, with Beilinson, who created 12 Dates of Christmas, was previously VP, Development.

It comes after Objective scored an order for gameshow Lingo, hosted by RuPaul, at CBS, an adaptation of a series that its UK counterpart produces for ITV. The company is also making The Great American Recipe for PBS and recently produced Great Balloon Bomb Invasion for Discovery+ and The Cube for TBS.

Pearce has been with the company since March 2017, having previously been a commissioner at Channel 4 in the UK.

“With Jilly at the helm, Objective Media Group America has achieved terrific success, growing a diversified slate that continues to expand across genres and platforms,” said Layla Smith, CEO of Objective Media Group. “I’m thrilled to have her take up her new role as President following another brilliant start to the year for our U.S. business.”

Beilinson joined Objective Media Group America as Director of Development in 2017 and was promoted to VP in 2019. In addition to 12 Dates of Christmas and Great Balloon Bomb Invasion, he developed Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes for Food Network.

“Michael has played an integral role in Objective Media Group America’s success, developing hit shows that are distinctive, original and entertaining,” added Pearce. “He is a creative force, and I’m excited to see him lead our fast-growing development slate as the company enters this next chapter.”