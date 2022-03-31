‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Moves Back Two Days With Double Episode Opener On Disney+

Disney+ has moved the premiere date for its next Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Originally set for May 25, the streamer has pushed it back two days to May 27, the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, with a two-episode launch.

Ewan McGregor, who stars as the title character in the limited series, announced the move Thursday in a video on Twitter.

The new date also sets up an intergalactic streaming war battle with Netflix’s Stranger Things. Part 1 of the series fourth season also premieres that same day, May 27.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen is expected to return as Darth Vader. Also starring are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi, played by McGregor, faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.



Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1.

The series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.