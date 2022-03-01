NYC Office Of Media & Entertainment Takes Oversight Of City Press Credentialing Formerly Managed By NYPD

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) has a new Press Credentials Office, assuming responsibility for a key city function previously managed by the NYPD.

MOME, which oversees TV and film production in the five boroughs as well as entertainment and nightlife, said it officially added city-wide press credentialing on Jan. 20. Current NYPD-issued press passes remain valid through January 15, 2023.

Samer Nasser, who has worked as a producer at CBS News and editor for Al Jazeera America, will run the office as executive director. She reports to MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo, who was re-upped as the city’ media, entertainment and nightlife tsar by Mayor Eric Adams last week.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Samer Nasser as the new Executive Director of the Press Credentials Office,” said del Castillo. “She brings a wealth of experience in journalism and management that will ensure the press credentialling process is seamless, so that New Yorkers remain connected to and informed about the issues that matter most to them.”

“As a former member of the press, I understand how important it is to accurately inform the public,” said Nasser. “It’s a true honor and a privilege to serve NYC’s press corps and the great city of New York.” Nasser is a native New Yorker and first generation Arab American.

The requirements for obtaining a press credential have not changed, but the application process has been streamlined through a new on-line application system.

“Subject to safety concerns, evidence preservation protocols and space limitations, a press card entitles a member of the press to do the following in NYC: cross police, fire lines, or other restrictions, limitations or barriers established by the NYC government at emergency, spot, or breaking news events and non-emergency public events; attend NYC-government-sponsored events that are open to members of the press.