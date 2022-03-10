You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Novak Djokovic Will Not Play At Indian Wells Or Miami Tourneys Because Of Unvaccinated Status

The Associated Press

No vaxx, no Novak.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will not participate in hard-court tournaments in Indian Wells, Calif.or Miami because of his non-vaccinated status. The announcement a few hours ago was not unexpected, given that he was banned earlier from the Australian Open and deported. The US requires a vaccination for foreigners attempting to legally enter the country.
A 20-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control “confirmed the regulations won’t be changing, so I won’t be able to play in the US.”

Djokovic recently slipped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, trailing Daniil Medvedev. He has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because of his lack of a vaccination.

The 34-year-old Djokovic

Djokovic is a 34-year-old from organized a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia with no rules requiring social distancing or masking. That was canceled when a number of players, including Djokovic, contracted Covid-19.

Still, Djokovic’s name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open In Indian Wells on Tuesday.

“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw,” Djokovic wrote Wednesday, “I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel.”

Indian Wells is under way this week; the Miami Open starts on March 21.

