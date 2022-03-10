Novak Djokovic Will Not Play At Indian Wells Or Miami Tourneys Because Of Unvaccinated Status

No vaxx, no Novak.
Djokovic recently slipped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, trailing Daniil Medvedev. He has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because of his lack of a vaccination.
The 34-year-old Djokovic
organized a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia with no rules requiring social distancing or masking. That was canceled when a number of players, including Djokovic, contracted Covid-19.
Still, Djokovic’s name was put in the draw for the BNP Paribas Open In Indian Wells on Tuesday.
“While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw,” Djokovic wrote Wednesday, “I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel.”
Indian Wells is under way this week; the Miami Open starts on March 21.
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 9, 2022
