Norman Reedus: “Getting Better” After ‘Walking Dead’ Set Accident; Back at Work on March 22

After suffering a concussion on set on March 11, The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus says he’s “gonna be back at work on Tuesday they tell me.”

The actor, who plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie apocalypse series, took to social media on Friday to give an update on his condition and thank fans for their concern. Check out the Instagram below.

It remains unclear if the accident happened while Reedus was filming or not. Besides Reedus being out of commission for a spell, production on the looming final wrap day for TWD was been pushed for a few days by AMC.

News of Reedus’ injury was first revealed in a social media post from Fandemic Tour that “Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming.”

Reedus was scheduled to appear for a portion of one day at the touring conventions Fandemic Dead Atlanta show set for March 18 to 20. Reedus’ Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flannery, Fear The Walking Dead’s Jenna Elfman, TWD‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, Seth Gilliam and Cailey Fleming as well as vets of the show David Morrissey and Sarah Wayne Callies were among those set to attend the self described “comic convention experience” at the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend.

Drawing from issues #175–193 of the Robert Kirkman-created comic book series and its Commonwealth storyline, the Angela Kang showrun zombie apocalypse series is currently about halfway through the second part of its three-part supersized 11th and final season.

Once TWD ends in late 2022 or early 2023, Reedus’ Daryl Dixon character and McBride’s Carol Peletier will shift gears to a spinoff. First announced in September 2020, details of the Reedus and McBride spinoff in the ever enlarging Deadverse was followed by the CAA-repped actor and Ride host inking a two-year first look deal with AMC as well as launching his own Bigbaldhead Productions shingle.

Over its run, The Walking Dead has seen a number of on-set accidents, including the tragic death of stuntman John Bernecker in 2017. Reedus himself has been previously injured before on set too. During filming in a barn on the fifth season’s “Them” episode in 2015, Reedus cut his arm up. The wound was reportedly captured on camera, but never made the final cut

Fans of the Walking dead will be able to see Reedus on screen tomorrow, as a new episode of the 11th and final season of TWD is set to air with the title “Warlords.”