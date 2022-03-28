You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

French President Emmanuel Macron Congratulates ‘CODA’ Team On Oscar Win

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture Oscar; 'Dune' Leads With 6; Chastain & Smith Take Lead Acting Honors: Winners List
Read the full story

Noel Clarke: UK Police No Longer Investigating Sexual Harassment Claims

Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke AP

British actor and producer Noel Clarke will not face criminal charges over sexual harassment allegations made last year after London’s Metropolitan Police dropped its investigation, citing a lack of evidence.

The bombshell 2021 story, reported by The Guardian, saw more than 20 women accuse the Bulletproof and Doctor Who star of various incidents of misconduct between 2004 and 2019. He has denied all of the allegations, but has sought professional help to improve his behaviour.

A statement was issued by the police saying a “thorough” assessment of the claims had been conducted and that it had “determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.”

It added that any further criminal allegations would be “thoroughly considered” if they came forward.

The fallout from the report saw broadcaster Sky cancel Clarke’s series Bulletproof and suspend any further work with the actor. He also had his BAFTA membership revoked.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad