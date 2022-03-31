Noah Beck To Produce & Star In Rom-Com ‘The QB Bad Boy And Me’ For Wattpad Webtoon Studios, Creator+

EXCLUSIVE: Social media phenom Noah Beck is set to make his feature acting debut in The QB Bad Boy and Me, an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Creator+ and Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

The film is based Tay Marley’s Wattpad novel of the same name, which has registered over 30 million reads on the digital platform, and in published form has come in as one of Wattpad Books’ top-selling titles. It centers on Dallas Bryan, a high school cheerleader impassioned by the art of dance who hopes to use it as a means of escaping her sleepy small town. Bryan has her sights on a coveted dance scholarship at CalArts, and nothing—or no one—is going to stand in her way. That is… until the star high school quarterback, Drayton Lahey (Beck), crashes into her life.

Creator+; Wattpad Webtoon

Writer Mary Gulino (Disney+’s Hailey’s On It!) will adapt the book for the screen. A direct has not yet been attached. Aron Levitz and Lindsey Weems Ramey from Wattpad Webtoon Studios are set to produce alongside Adam Wescott, Nick Phillips, and McKenna Marshall from Creator+, with production scheduled to begin this summer. Beck will also produce, with his manager Maxwell Mitcheson serving as executive producer.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with this incredible team and am honored to bring Tay’s beloved story and characters to life,” said Beck. “I can’t wait to get to work and to dive in on all creative aspects of the film.”

“Noah’s rabid audience combined with QB‘s proven readership create the perfect storm for a film adaptation,” said Wescott, who serves as head of studio for Creator+. “We’re excited for this playful and sweet YA comedy to come to life.”

“The QB Bad Boy and Me is an incredible opportunity to combine Noah’s amazing fandom with the massive global fan community that has been electrified by Tay Marley’s story,” added Wattpad Webtoon Studios’ President, Levitz. “Readers have fallen in love with The QB Bad Boy and Me on Wattpad and in bookstores, so we’re thrilled to work with Noah and Creator+ to bring this story to life on screens everywhere.”

Beck is an actor, model, athlete and entrepreneur with over 45 million combined followers on social. He currently exec produces and can be seen in the second season of Noah Beck Tries Things, his own series with Paramount and Awesomeness, and most recently made his scripted acting debut in the Nickelodeon series, Side Hustle. Beck also hosts the podcast Put a Sock In It, alongside content creator and recording artist Larri “Larray” Merritt.

Creator+ is a studio and distribution platform that produces feature-length films in partnership with digital creators. Its inaugural feature, the psychological thriller Jane, will star Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey, Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Ian Owens and model Chloe Yu. Other upcoming projects include the comedy Diamond in the Rough, starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s Good Luck Charlie) and TikTok megastar, entrepreneur and former Sway House member Griffin Johnson (Ridiculousness), who also produced.

Wattpad Webtoon Studios is the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for Webtoon and Wattpad, which brings together technology, a diverse new generation of creators, and passionate global fandoms to create data-backed, audience-driven TV shows, films and books. The QB Bad Boy and Me follows a string of hit romance adaptations from the company, which has established itself as one of the most in-demand sources for romance and New Adult hits. Boasting 100+ projects in development or production around the world, Wattpad Webtoon Studios recently executive produced the Netflix Original Film A través de mi ventana (Through My Window), from Wattpad author Ariana Godoy, which reached #1 in 22 regions and the Top 10 film chart in 85 regions, generating more than 33 million viewing hours in its first weekend on the streamer. Two sequels in the franchise are currently in development.

Beck is repped by TalentX, CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.