‘Night Court’: India de Beaufort Joins NBC Sequel In Recasting

India de Beaufort is set as a lead opposite Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette in NBC’s comedy series Night Court, a follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, which is slated for debut next season.

De Beaufort will play Olivia, a prosecutor. She replaces Ana Villafañe who played the part (then named Monica), in the pilot.

Written/executive produced by Dan Rubin based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette).

In addition to Rauch and Larroquette, de Beaufort joins fellow series regulars Lacretta and Kapil Talwalkar.

Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company; Larroquette is a producer. After January produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

De Beaufort stars in the Steven Soderbergh HBO Max feature Kimi and next will be seen in Jason Momoa’s upcoming Netflix film Slumberland. She also recurs in Netflix’s Firefly Lane. De Beaufort is repped by Gersh and Think Tank Management.