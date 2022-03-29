You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Mip TV Drama Preview: Hot Shows Heading To The Croisette Including ‘Reginald The Vampire’, ‘Litvinenko’, ‘Django’ & The Latest South Korean Hit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap: "I Was Out Of Line And I Was Wrong"
Read the full story

TV Ratings Giant Nielsen Sold To Private Equity Group In $16B Deal

Nielsen Logo
Nielsen

TV ratings giant Nielsen is to be acquired by private equity consortium Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners in a deal valued at around $16B.

The Nielsen Board of Directors voted unanimously to support the acquisition proposal, which represents a 10% premium over the Consortium’s previous proposal and a 60% premium over Nielsen’s unaffected stock price.

The Board said it reached the determination following a comprehensive review of the proposal, with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors.

“After a thorough assessment, the Board determined that this transaction represents an attractive outcome for our shareholders by providing a cash takeout at a substantial premium, while supporting Nielsen’s commitment to our clients, employees and stakeholders,” said James A. Attwood, who chairs the board.

On behalf of Evergreen and owner Elliott Investment Management, Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg said: “Having first invested in Nielsen nearly four years ago, we have a unique appreciation for the Company’s ongoing relevance to the global, digital-first media ecosystem. Today’s outcome represents a significant win for Nielsen’s shareholders and for the business itself.”

The transaction is still subject to approval by Nielsen’s shareholders.

Nielsen was founded almost 100 years ago by Arthur C Nielsen Senior and has since grown into the major TV ratings player, acquiring and merging with a range of companies along the way.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad