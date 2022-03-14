Nielsen Shares Spike On Report It Will Be Bought For $15B By Group Including Elliott Management

Nielsen stock is soaring more than 40% after a report the measurement firm is in advanced talks to be acquired in a $15 billion deal.

The Wall Street Journal said the valuation would include debt and indicated that banks are finalizing the transaction, though it added the caveat that the deal could still fall through.

“As a matter of company policy, Nielsen does not comment on market rumors or speculation,” a company rep told Deadline.

The consortium of companies making the acquisition includes Elliott Management, the firm known for voicing its concerns about AT&T’s business after taking a stake in the telecom firm. After Elliott’s investment, the company wound up setting spinoffs for DirecTV and WarnerMedia, two of the requests the firm had made of company management.

An acquisition would come at a consequential time for Nielsen, which has faced withering criticism for its perceived shortcomings in measuring linear TV and streaming. The company is preparing a new suite of solutions under the banned Nielsen One, which are due to roll out by the end of this year and are touted by the company as a more comprehensive approach.

Nielsen has also faced a mounting number of challengers, among them startups designed for the streaming and smart-TV age. While Nielsen remains the market leader in TV measurement, with decades of history as a third-party provider of data that lie at the heart of the $70 billion TV ad business, there is a belief that a more blended measurement marketplace could diminish its dominance. In movie box office, the company was previously the market leader, but Rentrak (now owned by Comscore) took the baton a little more than decade ago.

Of course, Nielsen’s operations span much more than film and TV. It tracks the music and book publishing sectors and has extensive operations capturing consumer sentiment regarding packaged goods and other products.

On a financial basis, the company has been in fairly solid shape, reporting earnings per share of 46 cents in the fourth quarter, ahead of Wall Street analysts’ forecast. Revenue of $894 million narrowly missed the Street’s outlook.