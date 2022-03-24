Nickelodeon Renews ‘Middlemost Post,’ ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark’ & ‘Avatar: Braving The Elements’ Podcast

Nickelodeon is bringing back Middlemost Post and Are You Afraid of the Dark for second and third seasons, respectively. It also renewed the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast for a second go-around.

Middlemost Post is an animated show that launched in 2021 from John Trabbic III and follows three characters — Parker, Angus and Russell — who deliver mail to the denizens of Mount Middlemost. The second season will feature 13 episodes.

The third season of the horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark is dubbed Ghost Island and will follow new characters who think they are attending a “fun” vacation on a resort island. The new members include Kayla (Telci Huynh, Modern Love, Drama Club); Max (Conor Sherry, The Terminal List, The Devil You Know); Leo (Luca Padovan, You, “School of Rock the Musical” on Broadway); Summer (Dior Goodjohn, Head of the Class); and Ferris (Chance Hurstfield, A Million Little Things, Good Boys). Julian Curtis (Wish Man) also stars as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island has begun production in the Dominican Republic and will bow later this year on Nickelodeon. It’s from ACE Entertainment.

Season 2 of Avatar: Braving the Elements, which is the official companion podcast to Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, will feature 40 episodes. Hosts Janet Varney (the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) will continue binging both series. Avatar: Braving the Elements is produced in partnership with iHeartRadio.

Nick revealed the pickups at its upfront presentation Thursday in New York City.