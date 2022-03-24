Nickelodeon Orders 3 New Preschool Series Including ‘Face’s Music Party’, Renews ‘Big Nate’ & ‘Blaze & The Monster Machines’

Nickelodeon is expanding its preschool series slate with greenlights for Face’s Music Party, a music variety show that combines animation and live action featuring a reimagining of its beloved ’90s Nick Jr. mascot; animated series Bossy Bear, from husband and wife team David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim (UglyDolls) and based on the popular book series by Horvath; and animated series HexVet, based on the eponymous Boom!Studios graphic novels by Sam Davies.

The new series were announced Thursday during Nickelodeon’s virtual upfront presentation along with renewals for Big Nate (Season 2) and Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7).

The 13-episode interactive series Face’s Music Party will feature a reimagined Face, voiced by Cedric Williams (Hunter x Hunter) as host and VJ, playing modern pop hits and revamped nursery school classics to create the ultimate music party. Face’s Music Party will premiere this summer on Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in the U.S.

Face first debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 5, 1994, and served as the animated host and mascot of Nickelodeon’s preschool programming block for over a decade. A good friend to all preschoolers, Face greeted Nick Jr. viewers daily in interstitials, musical shorts, show intros and bumpers. With endless color changes, funny voices and silly expressions, Face could also appear in almost any location, use props to play dress up and play with other characters on screen. Face’s playful voice and sound effects, such as the signature imitation three-note “brr brr brrr” trumpet, were a mainstay on Nickelodeon until Sept. 10, 2004.

Face’s Music Party is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., in partnership with Jonas and Company, Inc. David Kleiler serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producer Hema Mulchandani and executive producer Jonas Morganstein.

The 30-episode Bossy Bear follows the misadventures of Bossy Bear, an overly-enthusiastic extrovert, and Turtle, a thoughtful introvert–unlikely besties who make the perfect team for navigating silly childhood adventures in their Koreatown-inspired city of Pleasantburg. Bossy Bear is slated for a 2023 premiere on Nickelodeon in the U.S. and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Voice cast for Bossy Bear features: Jayden Ham (Sea of Lights) as Bossy; Jaba Keh (Sesame Street) as Turtle; Claudia Choi (Her) as Bossy’s Mom, and Gran-Gran, Turtle’s wise, loving grandmother; and Shaun Baer (Chicago PD) as Bossy’s Dad Additional talent will be announced at a later date.

Bossy Bear is executive produced by: Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber and Elly Kramer; David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim; Bob Mittenthal (It’s Pony) for Nickelodeon Animation; and Ashley Postlewaite (Tom and Jerry in New York) for Renegade Animation. Jeff D’Elia (Captain Underpants) serves as story editor and Chil Kong is consulting producer.

Nickelodeon

The 20-episode CG and 2D-hybrid adventure-comedy series HexVet follows unlikely best friends Nan and Clarion as they navigate life’s weird and wacky challenges, while apprenticing to be magical veterinarians for fantastical creatures. HexVet will launch 2023 in the U.S. and continue to roll out internationally.

HexVet is an all-ages original graphic novels series written by Sam Davies and published by Boom! Studios through their KaBoom! imprint.



HexVet is developed for television by Nicole Dubuc (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Frank Molieri (Transformers: Rescue Bots) serves as co-executive producer and Kendall Michele Haney as story editor. The series is also executive produced by Stephen Christy (Just Beyond) and Ross Richie (2 Guns), with Mette Norkjaer serving as co-producer, for Boom! Studios.