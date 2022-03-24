Nickelodeon Outlines Brand-Expanding Strategy At In-Person Upfront; Plans Span Screens, Experiences, Podcasts, Music & More

Nickelodeon, in its first in-person upfront presentation since 2020, detailed a comprehensive plan to push its brand on screens as well as via real-life experiences, podcasts, music and other arenas.
At Palladium Times Square (and via a livestream), execs laid out their strategy for media buyers. The last time they were able to make a live pitch, the network’s corporate parent was the then-newly merged ViacomCBS, which had not yet rebranded as Paramount Global.
In addition to a host of green-lights for popular mainstays like PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon announced a two-day family festival in October in LA and a new Nick-branded music label.
Like other traditional TV brands coping with declining linear ratings, Nick is exploring a number of additional avenues. The company has already has had a presence in theme parks and has also hatched popular events like the Kids’ Choice Awards. One successful brand extension touted from the stage was a collaboration with the NFL. For the past two seasons, Nick has done simulcasts of wildcard playoff game, with last January’s edition drawing 50% more viewers under 12 than the 2021 edition.
