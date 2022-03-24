Nickelodeon Outlines Brand-Expanding Strategy At In-Person Upfront; Plans Span Screens, Experiences, Podcasts, Music & More

Nickelodeon, in its first in-person upfront presentation since 2020, detailed a comprehensive plan to push its brand on screens as well as via real-life experiences, podcasts, music and other arenas.

At Palladium Times Square (and via a livestream), execs laid out their strategy for media buyers. The last time they were able to make a live pitch, the network’s corporate parent was the then-newly merged ViacomCBS, which had not yet rebranded as Paramount Global.

In addition to a host of green-lights for popular mainstays like PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon announced a two-day family festival in October in LA and a new Nick-branded music label. Like other traditional TV brands coping with declining linear ratings, Nick is exploring a number of additional avenues. The company has already has had a presence in theme parks and has also hatched popular events like the Kids’ Choice Awards. One successful brand extension touted from the stage was a collaboration with the NFL. For the past two seasons, Nick has done simulcasts of wildcard playoff game, with last January’s edition drawing 50% more viewers under 12 than the 2021 edition.

Across TV, film and streaming, executives said, Nickelodeon is in production on 60 titles. The company has recently set the return of enduring preschool series Blue’s Clues and new properties featuring rapper Cardi B and Transformers. Baby Shark and The Loud House are two other existing properties getting new iterations. The event was kicked off by Brian Robbins , president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+. Robbins got a major promotion last year, adding oversight of the film studio as Jim Gianopulos departed. “We didn’t stop doing everything we could these last two years to keep moving forward with this beloved brand and strong business, and to make sure we were giving kids and families the very best stories and most relatable characters during such a hard period of uncertainty,” he said. Makeda Mays Green, VP of Nickelodeon Digital Consumer Insights, followed Robbins to the stage. She said youth viewership of media increased 7% over the past two years, to more than 5 hours a day. Time spent streaming has nearly doubled over the past three years, while YouTube, a major conduit for Nickelodeon content, saw youth viewership boom 56%. Promotion via third-party platforms has recently taken a back seat to owned platforms like subscription streaming outlet Paramount+ and the free, ad-supported Pluto TV. With more places for Nickelodeon programming to be distributed, overall viewing has more than tripled, Green said, though she acknowledged digital growth is offsetting traditional declines.

Coming off the hour-long Nick showcase, Paramount plans to tout its kids offerings during its main upfront event on May 18 at New York’s Carnegie Hall, the longtime site of annual CBS pitches to advertisers.