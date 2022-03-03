‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Veteran Cast Member Exits The CW Series In Season Finale

WARNING – SPOILER ALERT: The season finale of Legends of Tomorrow on The CW saw the exit of a longtime cast member. Of course, the series has not yet been renewed for next season, so the departure may not carry the usual pain of losing a beloved TV friend.
Legends of Tomorrow has previously lost cast members, so the series knows how to say goodbye.
Team member Nick Zano, aka Nate Hewyood (“Steel”) is the departing team member. He will not be back as a series regular even if the show gets a Season 8 from The CW. It was a good ride for Zano, who joined in Season 2 and appeared in 94 episodes.
TV Line reported Zano ran through a World War I combat field to save his friend Gwyn’s love, Alun. But that rescue came with a price as the mustard gas eroded his steel exterior.
That meant he had no superpower, and thus returned to the totem to live with girlfriend Zari.
