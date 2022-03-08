Nick Offerman Joins ‘The Resort’ Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Offerman, who currently stars in Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy, rounds out the lead cast opposite William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti in The Resort, Peacock’s comedic thriller from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP.

Written by Siara, The Resort is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple (Harper and Milioti) finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

In addition to Harper and Milioti, Parks and Recreation alum Offerman joins previously announced lead cast members Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol as well as recurring guest stars Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.

Offerman plays Murray Thompson, Violet’s (Bloomgarden) father.

The Resort is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp. Siara will write and executive produce the series alongside Allison Miller. Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp, via Anonymous Content, serve as executive producers. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as Co-Executive Producer. Sinclair also directs and executive produces episodes 1-4.

The series is currently in production in the tropical location of Puerto Rico.