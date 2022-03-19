Nick Jonas Joins NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’, Shaquille O’Neal Exits As Technical Difficulties Push Production

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas is joining NBC competition series Dancing with Myself as Shaquille O’Neal exits.

The move comes as technical difficulties during rehearsals for the non-scripted show hit production, forcing producers to push things a few days. Deadline understands that there were issues with some of the elaborate stage design.

Jonas, who was a coach on NBC’s The Voice, will sit alongside actress Liza Koshy and Shakira as one of the dance creators. The series is hosted by Camille Kostek.

Rehearsals were held last week and production is expected to start over the next few days.

The series will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a number of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with the audience picks. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Dancing with Myself is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, and Eli Frankel executive produce for Irwin Entertainment. Tina Nicotera Bachman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jaime Levine, and Shakira also executive produce.