‘Next Level Chef’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Gordon Ramsay and gang are running the culinary gauntlet again.

Fox has renewed cooking competition series Next Level Chef for a second season.

The move comes ahead of the season one finale, which airs tonight.

Next Level Chef stars Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. It features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage, over three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level. The trio will each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. One competitor can walk away with a $250,000 grand prize.

The network said that the show is the number one new entertainment series on television this season and its premiere ranks as the highest-rated debut of the season and was the third most streamed Fox unscripted launch ever, drawing 3.3M viewers across Hulu and FoxNow.

The series is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay with Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon as exec producers.

“We’re always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences, but in this case, we’re doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “We’d like to thank our partners at Studio Ramsay Global, and, of course, Gordon, our talented chefs and our amazing crew, for an epic season one. And we know season two will continue to be ‘next level’ television.”

“With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can’t wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in season two,” added Ramsay.