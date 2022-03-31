Netflix Gears Up For Tour De France Documentary Series

Netflix is partnering with sporting events organizer A.S.O. on a documentary series about the 2022 Tour de France cycling race. With the participation of France Télévisions and produced by Quadbox, the series will follow the journey of eight teams taking part in the most world’s most challenging bike race.

The eight episode documentary will hone in on all the actors of the Tour de France, from cyclists to team managers in an effort to understand the multiple stakes of a race that has become a true international symbol, broadcast in 190 territories. A behind-the-scenes look at eight iconic teams — AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, BORA-hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma, Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl — will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the finish line.

Filming will take place from March to July 2022 for a release on Netflix in the first semester of 2023. In addition, France Télévisions will broadcast an hour-long documentary a few days before the start of the Tour de France 2023.

The 2,068 mile Tour begins on July 1 in Denmark with teams battling it out for the yellow jersey through grueling hill and mountain stages before crossing the finish line in Paris on July 24.

Dolores Emile, Manager, EMEA Unscripted & Doc Series (France) at Netflix, says, “We are very proud to unveil new aspects of the emblematic Tour de France. This is a unique opportunity to dive into the stories of its inspiring characters!”

Yann Le Moënner, Directeur Général of A.S.O., which participates in organizing the Tour, adds, “We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique immersion behind the scenes. Through a narrative approach, which is additive to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents the ultimate challenge for the competitors — in particular in terms of suffering, pushing their limits and team spirit. This project is part of our overall ambition to make our sport more accessible and meet an even wider audience.”