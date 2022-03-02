Netflix Suspends Production & Acquisitions In Russia

Netflix has responded to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by pausing all of its production and acquisitions work in the territory, Deadline sources confirm.

One Netflix original project in production is being halted, namely the detective drama series Zato. Another series that is one day away from wrapping will be completed.

Two further pieces of content Netflix has commissioned from Russia, including its first Russian original Anna K, the contemporary retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel Anna Karenina, have already wrapped and there is no update about plans for those at this time.

The company is understood to be assessing the impact of current events before making any further decisions.

Earlier this week, the streamer batted back a law that was expected to see Russian propaganda programming added to its platform in the territory. Netflix is understood to have fewer than 1 million of its 222 million global subscribers in the territory.

The company has no office or employees in Russia.

Variety first reported the news.