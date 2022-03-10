Netflix To Release South African Thriller ‘Silverton Siege’ To Coincide With Freedom Day

Netflix will release its latest project from Africa, the action thriller Silverton Siege, to coincide with South Africa’s Freedom Day on April 27.

The previously unannounced feature is from South African filmmaker Mandla Dube (Tsotsi). Set in 1980, it is inspired by the real-life incident that sparked the global “Free Mandela” movement.

Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini and Stefan Erasmus star as the titular Silverton Siege trio – three young freedom fighters with nothing left to lose. Following a high-speed car chase with the police after a thwarted sabotage mission, the trio end up seeking refuge in a South African bank in Silverton, Pretoria. Taking the bank and its customers hostage, they demand the release of Nelson Mandela in exchange for release of the prisoners.

Pambili Media is the production company, with executive producers Walter Ayres and Mandla Dube.

Mandla Dube said, “Silverton Siege is my strongest work thus far, the hope is that filmmakers from Africa are given more opportunities at decolonizing the narrative of who we are. I also hope that the youth of today can draw inspiration from the Silverton Siege trio, and know that they have the power to change the status quo, and most importantly that their stories matter.”