Netflix Partners With European Producers Club On Female Producer Initiative – Series Mania

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is launching a partnership with the European Producers Club (EPC) to create opportunities for female producers, with news unveiled in the past few minutes at Series Mania.

The initiative starts with a pitch contest for and workshop run by Netflix. The producers of the six best projects will then get the opportunity to pitch to Netflix and the three best projects will receive an award of €50,000, €20,000 and €10,000 respectively in order to develop their projects further.

Only companies at least 50% owned by women will be eligible and teams must include at least one woman producer and either a woman writer or director. The workshop is open to all EPC Members.

“Representation behind the camera has a direct correlation with representation on screen,” said Christopher Mack, Director, Grow Creative at Netflix. “We believe that more people deserve to see their lives reflected in the stories we tell and invest in partnerships to identify and support new voices.”

EPC MD Alexandra Lebret said: “As the manager of a producers’ organization, I believe it’s time to look into our own field when it comes to diversity: women producers are scarce, and even more so if you look at the ownership of production companies. Gender balance has to be fairly improved at every level of our industry.”