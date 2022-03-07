Netflix & NALIP Launch New Cycle Of Latino Lens Narrative Short Film Incubator

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers are reteaming for another cycle of their Latino Len: Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color, with submissions open as of today.

This year, Netflix and NALIP will once again support five filmmakers who identify as women of color, with selected participants receiving a $25,000 grant to produce a short film, along with support from executives at NALIP and Netflix throughout the development of their films and various networking opportunities through NALIP’s industry events.

The Latino Lens incubator, bolstering the work of women filmmakers of color, launched last year, with Eileen Álvarez, Caroline Guo, Eunice Levis and Angelita Mendoza being the artists selected for the inaugural cohort, whose works were screened at both the 2021 Latino Media Fest and the NALIP Diverse Women in Media Forum.

“We created this program to build equity and provide access to historically underrepresented communities within the TV and film industries,” said Netflix’s Director of Drama Series Pete Corona and NALIP Executive Director Benjamin Lopez in a joint statement. “Our hope is that the support these filmmakers receive through the incubator will help level up their careers.”

To find out more about the Latino Lens incubator and how to apply for the program, click here.