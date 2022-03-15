Meg Ryan Teams With Netflix To Direct Movie Adaptation Of Novel ‘A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out’

EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan is set to direct a feature adaptation of well-received novel A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out for Netflix.

Sally Franson’s book follows Casey Pendergast, described as a “praise-seeking missile who navigates a tricky Twenty First Century career and the even trickier question of who she wants to be”.

Described by publishers as being in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men, the romantic comedy hones in on the book-loving English major who lands a job at a top ad agency. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself that she’s just paying the bills and can’t help that she has champagne taste. When she falls in love with one of her authors, she can no longer ignore her own doubts about the human cost of her success.

Jenny Rachel Weiner is scripting the project which is being produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff for Krasnoff/Foster Ent and Kim Hodgert for Anonymous Content. Executive producers are Todd Shuster and Michelle Brower for Aevitas Creative Management.

Anonymous Content originally acquired the book from Aevitas via the company’s first look deal. Michelle Brower handled the publishing deal with Dial/PRH.

Multiple Golden Globe nominee Ryan is best known for hit rom-coms When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless In Seattle. The project marks her second directorial outing after 2015 drama Ithaca in which she starred with Sam Shepard.

Weiner is a Juilliard playwright who is also currently developing a series for Amazon based on her original play with Lee Overtree and an original series for Hulu with Prentice Penny producing. She has previously developed at FX, Makeready, and Universal.

Ryan is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content. Weiner s represented by Kaplan/Perrone, WME, and attorney David Hiller.