Netflix Ups Marian Lee To Chief Marketing Officer As Bozoma Saint John Exits

Netflix has named Marian Lee chief marketing officer, replacing Bozoma Saint John who’s been in the post since 2020.

Lee joined the streamer in the summer of last year as VP of marketing for the U.S. and Canada. Lee had previously worked at Spotify, Condé Nast and J.Crew.

“Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands,” said Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.”

Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” Lee said. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.”

Saint John had a been a very high profile hire, previously CMO at Endeavor, Chief Brand Officer at Uber and Head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music following a stint at Beats by Dre, which Apple acquired in 2014.

“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Sarandos said. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” said Saint John.