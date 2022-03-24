Netflix Sets Liz Tigelaar To Adapt New York Times Bestseller ‘The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ Into Feature Film

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being turned into a Netflix movie with Little Fires Everywhere creator Liz Tigelaar adapting.

The book, which has recently spent 54 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list, four years after publishing, and has turned into a TikTok book phenomenon, follows reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo, who chooses an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, and her seven marriages — revealing stunning secrets and lies. But through it all one question remains: Why has she chosen Monique for her final confession?

Producing the project are Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. The feature project continues Netflix’s creative partnership with Chasin and 3Dot. EPs are Reid and Margaret Chernin

Tigelaar was most recently creator, showrunner and executive producer of the Emmy nominated Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, and prior to that, served as showrunner and EP of Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated comedy Casual. Tigelaar’s critically acclaimed series Life Unexpected aired on the CW for two seasons. She is currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature.

Tigelaar is also adapting another of Reid’s New York Times bestsellers, Malibu Rising, for Hulu and 20th Century Television. Tigelaar is serving as EP on Malibu Rising, with Amy Talkington writing. Tigelaar is represented by UTA and Wendy Kirk at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Reid also penned Daisy Jones & the Six which is currently in production as a series for Amazon, Hello Sunshine and Circle of Confusion.

Malibu Rising centers around the Riva family and surfer siblings Nina, Jay Hud and Kit, as well as their mother June and their father, the famous singer Mick Riva. It takes place over the twenty-four hours leading up to Nina Riva’s infamous Riva Party, but it is also a culmination of generations of secrets and traumas.

Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six centers on a fictional rock band in the 1970s, charting their rise through the ranks of the LA music scene and beyond, eventually becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world.

Previously, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was in development over at Freeform as a series with Reid attached to pen, and Ilene Chaiken (The L Word, Empire) and Jennifer Beals (The L Word) executive producing with Fox 21 Television Studios.