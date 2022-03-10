Netflix Increases Subscription Prices In UK & Ireland

Netflix is upping the cost of its subscription plans in the UK and Ireland with its standard package increasing in by £1 ($1.31) to £10.99 ($14.46) in the UK and by €2 ($2.20) to €14.99 ($16.54) in Ireland.

Its lowest level of service, the basic package, climbed from £1 ($1.31) to £6.99 ($9.19) in the UK and by €1 ($1.10) to €8.99 ($9.92) in Ireland. This marks the first increase to the basic package in 10 years in the UK and first increase in basic package in eight years in Ireland.

Meanwhile, its premium service will see a hike of £2 ($2.63) in the UK and €2 ($2.20) in Ireland.

The price change is effective immediately to all new members while existing members will be notified by Netflix 30 days before they come into effect.

In a statement, Netflix said the price hike would allow the streamer to “continue investing in best in class UK productions and offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films.”

The UK is Netflix’s biggest production hub outside of the U.S. and Canada, with a content budget of $1B in 2020, generating more than 10,000 jobs for cast and crew. The streamer is also committing to investing in the UK crew and talent pipeline through its £1.2M ($1.58M) Grow Creative program. Recent British and Irish content from the streamer includes shows such as The Crown, Bridgerton, Emily In Paris, The Hand Of God and The Power Of The Dog.

Netflix said that each price plan will continue to give members access to its entire content library without any hidden costs or additional charges. The company has recently added a new range of new features such as “Play Something,” which instantly plays a TV show or movie a customer hasn’t watched, as well as “Fast Laughs,” a tab which directs users to its short-form video feed.

“We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership,” said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement. “Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”