Netflix To Launch Daily Interactive Game Show ‘Trivia Quest’ Based On ‘Trivia Crack’

Netflix is furthering its push into gaming with the greenlight of Trivia Quest, its first daily interactive trivia series based on etermax’s popular Trivia Crack franchise.

Beginning April 1, Netflix will launch one new episode of Trivia Quest daily throughout the month, a total of 30 episodes. Each episode features 24 questions, a mix of 12 standard and 12 hard, across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question is multiple-choice, with four potential answers to choose from.

Like its interactive specials, Trivia Quest also has a narrative twist, taking players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. So it’s up to the player to select the right answers and save the day.

Viewers can also replay quizzes in order to get to the correct answers and keep accumulating points. At certain milestones, the kidnapped characters are released from Rocky’s dungeons, with exclusive animations inspired by Netflix favorites.

You can watch a trailer above.

“We’re excited to experiment in this space, and find new ways to entertain our members and new ways for our members to interact with Netflix. What happens next is in your hands!,” said Andy Weil, VP, Comedy Series and Interactive Programming, announced the new series in a blog post.



Trivia Quest is produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions. The game will be available on all supported devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets; and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches.