Netflix Buys Finland’s Next Games, Creator Of ‘Stranger Things’ Mobile Game, In $72M Deal

Netflix has agreed to buy Next Games, the Finnish games developer which has credits including the Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales mobile game.

Next Games shareholders will receive €2.1 in cash per share of Next Games, for a total equity value of approximately €65M ($72M). The Finnish company’s shareholders have unanimously recommended that the deal is accepted.

Founded in 2013 by Teemu Huuhtanen, the company specializes in mobile games. It has around 120 employees and sales of €27.2M in 2020, with 95% of revenues generated from in-game purchases.

“Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities,” said Michael Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix. “We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities. While we’re just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world.”

“We have had an unwavering focus to execute on our vision: to become the partner of choice for global entertainment businesses and craft authentic and long-lasting interactive entertainment based on the world’s most beloved franchises,” said Teemu Huuhtanen, Chief Executive Officer, Next Games. “Joining forces with the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix, presents an opportunity for a logical and exciting continuation of our strategy to craft interactive experiences for the world to enjoy. Our close collaboration with Netflix on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has already proven that together we create a strong partnership. This is a unique opportunity to level-up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together.”