Neon Buys Rights To Dorothy Baker Novel ‘Cassandra At The Wedding’; Sets Sarah Delappe To Adapt

Sarah DeLappe
Sarah DeLappe Neon

Neon has picked up rights to Dorothy Baker’s 1962 novel Cassandra at the Wedding and has set Sarah DeLappe to adapt for the screen.

The book follows Cassandra Edwards, a graduate student at Berkeley: gay, brilliant, nerve-wracked, and miserable. At the beginning of the novel, she drives back to her family ranch in the foothills of the Sierras to attend the wedding of her identical twin, Judith, to a nice young doctor from Connecticut. Cassandra, however, is hell-bent on sabotaging the wedding.

DeLappe wrote Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for A24, which recently premiered at SXSW. She also penned the play The Wolves, which received the American Playwriting Foundation’s inaugural Relentless Award, and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Neon will produce the adaptation with Brad Becker-Parton and Greg Nobile on behalf of Seaview, along with Early and Leslie Conliffe from Intellectual Property Group.

The book deal was negotiated by Mason Speta at Neon and Conliffe, on behalf of McIntosh & Otis who are the primary agents for The Estate of Dorothy Baker.

