‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed By CBS For Next Season

The entire NCIS franchise will be returning for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. CBS has renewed flagship NCIS for a milestone 20th season, which would tie Gunsmoke as the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series only behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. It also has picked up its top freshman drama NCIS: Hawai’i for a second season and, as it approaches its 300th episode, NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season.

The three dramas join CBS’ previously announced renewals of The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, Tough As Nails and Young Sheldon. Additional renewals, including for CBS’ other strong procedural drama franchise, FBI, will be coming soon.

NCIS has successfully navigated the leading man transition from Mark Harmon to Gary Cole, securing a renewal. The venerable drama is the No. 1 most watched broadcast series this season, per Nielsen, drawing 11.11 million viewers and improving its new Monday 9 PM time slot by +149%, per Nielsen. The series also has been strong on social, with over 95.8 billion potential social media impressions.

It is unclear whether Harmon, who exited earlier this season as an actor but remains an executive producer, would appear on the show next season. The door was left for him to reprise his character whenever he would want to do it.

Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole, star in NCIS. Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario serve as executive producers. NCIS is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios.

NCIS: Los Angeles is averaging 7.27 million viewers and is the most watched scripted program in its time period Sunday at 10 PM. Season to date, it has amassed over 6 billion social media impressions. The show’s 300th episode will air Sunday, May 8.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney star. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military and Kyle Harimoto serve as executive producers. NCIS: Los Angeles is produced by CBS Studios.

NCIS: Hawai’i, virtually tied for No. 1 most watched new drama, is averaging 8.29 million viewers and is a time period winner on Monday at 10 PM, improving the time slot by +26%, according to Nielsen. The series has amassed over 11 billion potential social media impressions during its freshman season.

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan star. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng serve as executive producers. NCIS: Hawai’i is produced by CBS Studios.



“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

In addition to producing all three NCIS series, CBS Studios, as previously reported, is producing a local version of the brand for Australia, with NCIS: Sydney for Network 10 and Paramount+ Australia.