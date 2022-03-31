NBC Sets Premiere Dates For ‘America’s Got Talent’, New ‘Dancing With Myself’ & Other Unscripted Series

NBC is making its summer reality plans. The network today set premiere dates for a quartet of unscripted series: America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, the NBC return of Who Do You Think You Are? after a decade and the new competition show Dancing with Myself.

Season 17 of summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent will launch from 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, followed by the series premiere of Dancing with Myself, a competition whose dance creators include Nick Jonas and Shakira. Jonas replaced the originally announced Shaquille O’Neal a couple of weeks ago.

American Ninja Warrior returns for Season 14 with a two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m. Monday, June 6. Hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall are back to call the early-round action from San Antonio and Los Angeles ahead of the national finals in Las Vegas.

Sunday, July 10, will mark the network return of ancestral-genealogical series Who Do You Think You Are?, which premiered on NBC in 2010 and aired for three seasons before being canceled. TLC picked up the series for 2013, and it ran on the Discovery-owned cable net through 2018. The show’s 11th season will launch at 7 p.m.

Here are all the summer premiere dates NBC revealed today:

TUESDAY, MAY 31

8-10 PM: America’s Got Talent (Season 17)

10-11 PM: Dancing With Myself (New competition series)

MONDAY, JUNE 6

8-10 pm: American Ninja Warrior (Season 14)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

7-8 PM: Who Do You Think You Are? (Season 11)