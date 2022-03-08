NBC News Now Crosses The Pond, Gaining Carriage On Sky And Virgin Media In The UK

NBC News Now is expanding to the UK via new distribution deals with corporate sibling Sky as well as Virgin Media.

The deals for the three-year-old streaming outlet offer a firm foundation for its global ambitions. Already, the free, ad-supported streaming app has been available in 175 countries through the iOS and Android stores. In announcing the agreements, NBC News said they will not come with any additional cost to consumers, and the ad-supported DNA of NBC News Now will stay intact in all markets.

Business models in streaming news are coming to the fore in the crowded streaming marketplace, with CNN+ about to launch as a $6-a-month subscription offering. Fox Nation has the same price. CBS News and NBC News have emphasized the free, ad-supported approach, while ABC News has its own free offerings but also significant real estate on Hulu.

NBC News Now averaged 60 million views and more than 20 million hours watched per month in 2021. It is one of three distinct streaming offerings from NBCUniversal News Group, along with Today All Day and MSNBC’s The Choice, which is carried on NBCU’s Peacock.

“We are proud of the immense success and audience growth we’ve had with NBC News Now in the U.S. and are excited to bring the world-class reporting representing the best of NBC News to more international audiences,” said Satpal Brainch, chief commercial officer for NBCU News Group.

Peacock, which launched in 2020, has similarly gained distribution in the UK and other territories via Sky, which parent Comcast acquired in 2018.