‘Narcos: Mexico’ Actor Luis Gerardo Méndez Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico), one of Mexico’s biggest stars, for representation in all areas.

Méndez is an actor, writer and producer best known for exec producing and starring in Netflix’s first Spanish-language original comedy series, Club de Cuervos. He most recently appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, as well as in Los Enviados (The Envoys) for Paramount+, where he is currently under a first-look producing deal for Spanish-language projects.

Méndez will next be seen in a starring role in the Netflix limited series, Belascoaran, and in Netflix’s Me Time, with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, which is slated to premiere later this year. He will soon begin filming for the Peacock limited series, The Resort, which was written and will be directed by Andy Siara.

Related Story UTA Hires Carmen Bona As Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer

The actor made his entrance into the U.S. feature marketplace opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix original film Murder Mystery, which was the streamer’s most-watched original feature at the time of its release. He was also previously seen in Sony’s Charlie’s Angels opposite Kristen Stewart, and exec produced and starred in Half Brothers for Universal and Focus, with that project marking his first English-speaking starring role. In Mexico, he has starred in several successful features, including Cantinflas and Nosotros Los Nobles (The Noble Family), the latter of which is the second most successful film of all time at the Mexican box office.

In addition to his television and feature roles, the actor has also appeared in the Mexico City stage play Privacidad, which he produced alongside Diego Luna, and starred in several international campaigns for global companies such as Verizon, Pepsi and Toyota. He continues to be represented by Kenny Goodman at GoodManagement and Richard Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.