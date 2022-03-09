‘My Old Ass’: Megan Park Directing Her Second Film; LuckyChap & Indian Paintbrush Producing

Filmmaker Megan Park has written what will be her sophomore feature, My Old Ass, which LuckyChap Entertainment and Indian Paintbrush are producing.

The pic is being billed as a coming-of-age comedy and will begin casting soon. Cameras are expected to roll this summer.

Park’s feature directorial debut, The Fallout, dropped on HBO Max on January 27. In the movie, Jenna Ortega plays Vada, a high schooler who navigates the emotional fallout in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered. Maddie Ziegler and Julie Bowen also star.

Park received the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature at SXSW 2021 as well as the festival’s Brightcove Illumination Award for her screenplay.

Prior to her work as a writer-director, Park starred in an array of movies including Central Intelligence and Charlie Bartlett, as well as TV shows like The Neighbors, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and The Moodys.

Park is represented by ICM Partners, Burstein Co., Cohen Gardner LLP. LuckyChap Entertainment is represented by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Jeff Bernstein.