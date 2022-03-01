Mutiny Pictures Takes North American Rights On Feature Trio ‘Born To Be Human’, ‘Graphic Designs’ & ‘Thin Skin’

EXCLUSIVE: Distribution and sales outfit Mutiny Pictures has added a trio of features to its release slate for this year.

The company has taken North American rights on Born To Be Human, Lily Ni’s queer medical drama which follows a 14-year-old boy who undergoes a metamorphosis without realizing what is going on. Mutiny will release in the fall.

The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Barkan for Mutiny Pictures and Princeton Holt of Hewes Pictures on behalf of Ni and Yi. It was produced by Kevin Yi of Flying Key Movie Co and stars Lee Ling-Wei, Vera Chen, Alice Lee, and Chao-te Yin.

Mutiny has also taken North American rights on erotic cyberthriller Graphic Designs. Written and directed by Andy Edwards, the film was produced by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca Matthews.

It stars David Wayman, Sian Altman, and May Kelly in the story of a reclusive man who, when he cheats on his partner with a mysterious girl he meets on a dating app, begins a deadly obsession.

The deal was negotiated between Jonathan Barkan and Andy Edwards. Mutiny will release later this year.

Lastly, the company has also taken North American rights, as well as sales rights for English-speaking territories, on Thin Skin, written and directed by Charles Mudede.

The film stars Ahamefule Oluo, Annette Toutonghi, Ijeoma Oluo, and Dwayne Kennedy. It follows a divorced father of two who longs for a career as a musician but must pay the bills with his soul-sucking desk job.

It was produced by produced by Jonathan Caso, Michael Seiwerath, and Jennessa West. The deal was negotiated by Jonathan Barkan and Liz Manashil on behalf of the filmmakers. Mutiny will release later this year.