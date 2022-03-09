Mubi Ramps Up Podcast Focus, Taps Rico Gagliano As Head Of Audio

EXCLUSIVE: Film distributor and streaming service Mubi is ramping up its plans in the podcasting space.

The company has named Rico Gagliano as its head of audio. Based in LA, Gagliano will pull double duty, hosting the company’s inaugural Mubi Podcast and also advising it as it builds out an international slate of film-focused podcasts in priority markets around the globe.

He has been tasked with providing input into Mubi’s growing production and development operation.

It comes as the Mubi Podcast is set to return for its second season in June.

The first season, which launched last year, dubbed Lost in Translation, focused on films that have great importance in their home country, but are less celebrated by international audiences and critics. Guests included directors Paul Verhoeven and Bruno Barreto. It was written, produced and hosted by Gagliano.

The second season will tell surprising stories of individual movie theaters that had a huge impact on film history — from the grungy cinema club that inspired a generation of British filmmakers, to the humble suburban theater that turned a financial flop into one of the most beloved movies of the 20th century.

Gagliano has been in the audio space for almost two decades, having reported for public radio show Marketplace and co-creating The Dinner Party Download. He has also worked with the likes of Wondery, Pushkin Industries, and Crooked Media.

“As a journalist or a creative, it’s rare to work for a successful company that’s also got, as a major part of its mission, to create and champion great art,” said Gagliano. “That’s the goal of literally everyone at Mubi — and they’re doing it on a global scale, with incredible integrity and passion. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this team.”